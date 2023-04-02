NewsVideos
Giriraj Singh's attack on Nitish

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
Targeting Nitish Kumar, Giriraj Singh said that Nitish Kumar will have to answer. Was there ever stone pelting on Tajia, then why stone pelting on Ram Navami procession?

