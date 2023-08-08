trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646136
girl rescued from drowning car in pond

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
In Indore, a car fell into a pond due to loss of control. Fell in Lodhiya Kund along with a 12-year-old girl.

