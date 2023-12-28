trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703824
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Along With Wife Visits, Offers Prayers At Shri Chandreshwar Temple

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant along with his wife visited Shri Chandreshwar Temple in North Goa’s Cotombi on December 27. He was accompanied by his wife Sulakshana Sawant. CM Sawant and his wife offered special prayers at the temple.

