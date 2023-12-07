trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696150
Gogamedi Murder Case Update: Wife files complaint against Ashok Gehlot

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 07:52 AM IST
Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur. There were riots and arson across Rajasthan in protest against the murder of Gogamedi. Meanwhile, Gogamedi's wife has given an ultimatum and has also made serious allegations against Ashok Gehlot.
Senthilkumar of DMK clarifies 'Gaumutra' remark
Senthilkumar of DMK clarifies 'Gaumutra' remark
Amit Shah reminds Congress of Nehru's '2 PoK blunders'
Amit Shah reminds Congress of Nehru's '2 PoK blunders'
Baat Pate Ki: BJP Finalises CM For Rajasthan?
Baat Pate Ki: BJP Finalises CM For Rajasthan?
'Investigative' DNA test of Gogamedi murder case
'Investigative' DNA test of Gogamedi murder case
DNA: Full story of Sukhdev Gogamedi Murder
DNA: Full story of Sukhdev Gogamedi Murder

