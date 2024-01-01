trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705041
Goldy Brar declared terrorist under UAPA

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 06:18 PM IST
Gangster Goldy Brar Terrorist: Gangster Goldy Brar has been declared a terrorist. A case has been registered against Goldy Brar under UAPA. Goldie Brar's name also came up in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. Goldy Brar is said to be close to Lawrence Bishnoi.

