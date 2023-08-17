trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649988
Good news came from the moon... Chandrayaan's knock on the moon before Luna!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
Thursday, August 17 is a very important day for Chandrayaan-3. Chandrayaan will be divided into two parts. On August 17, around 1 pm, the propulsion module and the lander module will separate from each other and revolve around the lunar orbit. Till now four phases have been successfully completed and the process of fifth phase will start from 17th August and will be completed by 20th August. On August 23, at around 6 pm, the soft landing of the lander will be done on the lunar surface.

