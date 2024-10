videoDetails

Good News for Govt Employees in Uttar Pradesh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 09, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

The Uttar Pradesh government is preparing to give bonus to non-gazetted employees before Diwali. The maximum limit of bonus can be Rs 7000. Its benefit will be available to 14.82 lakh employees including daily wage earners and work charge employees. The government will have to bear a burden of Rs 1025 crore for this. It is expected to be announced in the cabinet meeting soon.