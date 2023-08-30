trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655393
Good news on Rakshabandhan!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 08:48 AM IST
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Delhi Metro (DMRC) has increased the frequency of metro in view of Raksha Bandhan. Because of this, Delhi Metro will make 106 extra trips on Wednesday as compared to normal days. So that the passengers do not face any problem while traveling. DMRC says that some metro trains will be kept ready as backup and those trains will also be operated if needed.
