Good news on Ram Mandir, in 2024 Ramlala will sit in grand-divine Ram Mandir

|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 08:32 PM IST
Good news has come on Ram Mandir. The construction of the idol of Ramlala for which life will be sacrificed has started. PM Narendra Modi will go to do the life consecration of the idol of Lord Ram. Three sculptors are making this idol together.At the same time, before the construction of the Ram temple, the international airport will start in Ayodhya.

