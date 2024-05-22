Advertisement
Good News: Timings for darshan extended in Kedarnath

|Updated: May 22, 2024, 03:38 PM IST
Good News has come for Kedarnath Devotees. A huge crowd of devotees is being seen in Kedarnath and in view of heavy rush, darshan timings has now been extended.

