Google Maps to soon bring AR-based search with Live View

| Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 04:35 PM IST

Tech conglomerate Google first revealed an augmented reality-based Live View search feature for Maps back in September, and the company is now prepared to roll out the upgrade. According to GSM Arena, the new functionality, however, will be made available in select cities starting with Los Angeles, London, New York, Paris, San Francisco, and Tokyo. The feature works just like the current Live View that helps users to navigate using the phone's camera in real time.