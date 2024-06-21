Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2759434
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Huge revelation in NEET Paper Leak Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 21, 2024, 05:50 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Badhir News: Zee News has a special segment for deaf people, which is specially created keeping only deaf people in mind. It brings you the latest news every afternoon.

All Videos

Stock Market witnesses huge dip
Play Icon01:58
Stock Market witnesses huge dip
BJP holds meet over defeat in UP
Play Icon01:11
BJP holds meet over defeat in UP
Watch Exclusive Report on NEET Exam Controversy
Play Icon48:41
Watch Exclusive Report on NEET Exam Controversy
Heavy rain causes devastation in China
Play Icon01:26
Heavy rain causes devastation in China
There was a ruckus in the BJP meeting
Play Icon01:26
There was a ruckus in the BJP meeting

Trending Videos

Stock Market witnesses huge dip
play icon1:58
Stock Market witnesses huge dip
BJP holds meet over defeat in UP
play icon1:11
BJP holds meet over defeat in UP
Watch Exclusive Report on NEET Exam Controversy
play icon48:41
Watch Exclusive Report on NEET Exam Controversy
Heavy rain causes devastation in China
play icon1:26
Heavy rain causes devastation in China
There was a ruckus in the BJP meeting
play icon1:26
There was a ruckus in the BJP meeting