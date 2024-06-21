videoDetails

Watch Exclusive Report on NEET Exam Controversy

| Updated: Jun 21, 2024, 03:24 PM IST

Now a high-level committee will investigate the entire matter regarding the NEET paper leak case. On the other hand, today the bail hearing of all the accused in this case will be held in the civil court of Patna. The central government is in action mode in the NEET paper leak case. The government will form a high-level committee on NEET. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that the interests of the students will be kept in mind. Also, strict action will be taken against the culprits.