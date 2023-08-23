trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652752
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Goosebumps Guaranteed: Watch The Moments When Chandrayaan 3 Landed On The Moon

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 06:39 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing Successful: India has created history as it became the first country to land on the South Pole of lunar surface. PM Modi congratulated Indians and space scientists for the achievement. ‘India will remember this day forever’ PM Modi said.
Follow Us

All Videos

Chandrayaan-3: PM Narendra Modi Watches Vikram Lander’s Moon Landing Virtually
play icon2:31
Chandrayaan-3: PM Narendra Modi Watches Vikram Lander’s Moon Landing Virtually
Chandrayaan 3 Landing Time: Countdown to moon landing, EXCLUSIVE picture
play icon6:23
Chandrayaan 3 Landing Time: Countdown to moon landing, EXCLUSIVE picture
Chandrayaan-3: Billions Of Indians Excited For Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing
play icon3:18
Chandrayaan-3: Billions Of Indians Excited For Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing
ISRO Office Prepares For The Lunar Landing Of Chandrayaan 3
play icon4:11
ISRO Office Prepares For The Lunar Landing Of Chandrayaan 3
Chandrayaan-3: Seema Haider Observes Fast For Successful Moon Landing
play icon0:52
Chandrayaan-3: Seema Haider Observes Fast For Successful Moon Landing

Trending Videos

Chandrayaan-3: PM Narendra Modi Watches Vikram Lander’s Moon Landing Virtually
play icon2:31
Chandrayaan-3: PM Narendra Modi Watches Vikram Lander’s Moon Landing Virtually
Chandrayaan 3 Landing Time: Countdown to moon landing, EXCLUSIVE picture
play icon6:23
Chandrayaan 3 Landing Time: Countdown to moon landing, EXCLUSIVE picture
Chandrayaan-3: Billions Of Indians Excited For Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing
play icon3:18
Chandrayaan-3: Billions Of Indians Excited For Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing
ISRO Office Prepares For The Lunar Landing Of Chandrayaan 3
play icon4:11
ISRO Office Prepares For The Lunar Landing Of Chandrayaan 3
Chandrayaan-3: Seema Haider Observes Fast For Successful Moon Landing
play icon0:52
Chandrayaan-3: Seema Haider Observes Fast For Successful Moon Landing
Chandrayaan 3,Chandrayaan-3,Chandrayaan,chandrayaan 3 live,live chandrayaan 3,chandrayaan 3 news,chandrayaan 3 isro,chandrayaan 3 video,india chandrayaan 3,chandrayaan 3 update,Chandrayaan 3 Launch,chandrayaan 3 landing,chandrayaan 3 on moon,chandrayaan 3 details,chandrayaan 3 mission,chandrayaan 3 reached,live chandrayaan,Chandrayaan 3 Tracking,chandrayaan 3 animation,isro chandrayaan 3 live,chandrayaan 3 information,chandrayaan 3 launch video,