Gopal Rai makes huge claim over launch of AAP Campaign for Lok Sabha Elections

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 08, 2024, 03:04 PM IST
Gopal Rai makes huge claim over the launch of AAP Campaign ahead of Lok Sabha Elections. After launching the campaign, Gopal Rai made huge claim ahead of Lok Sabha Elections and said, 'This time the people of Delhi will take account of it and will bid farewell to BJP in Lok Sabha on May 25.'

