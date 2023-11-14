trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687803
Gopal Rai makes huge remark over Delhi Pollution

Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
Delhi government minister Gopal Rai makes huge tatement on pollution. and said that pollution in Delhi is a conspiracy. The smoke of firecrackers from Haryana-UP has reached the capital Delhi.
