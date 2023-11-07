trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685354
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Gopal Rai makes huge statement on Delhi Odd Even Rule

|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 03:12 PM IST
Pollution is increasing continuously in Delhi. Due to this, Delhi Government has decided to implement Odd Even in Delhi from the next day of Diwali i.e. 13th September. Meanwhile, Gopal Rai has issued a big statement. After the Supreme Court's comment on odd-even, Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that first we will study the Supreme Court's comment on odd-even and then the government will take a decision on odd-even.
Follow Us

All Videos

Israel Warns Hezbollah amid conflict with Hamas
Play Icon5:16
Israel Warns Hezbollah amid conflict with Hamas
CM Baghel counterattacks PM Modi's remark on Mahadev App Case
Play Icon3:31
CM Baghel counterattacks PM Modi's remark on Mahadev App Case
PM Modi makes huge remark against Bhupesh Baghel over Mahadev App Case
Play Icon10:41
PM Modi makes huge remark against Bhupesh Baghel over Mahadev App Case
PM Modi attacks Opposition while addressing rally in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur
Play Icon20:52
PM Modi attacks Opposition while addressing rally in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur
Voting Underway for Assembly Elections in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram
Play Icon6:9
 Voting Underway for Assembly Elections in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram

Trending Videos

Israel Warns Hezbollah amid conflict with Hamas
play icon5:16
Israel Warns Hezbollah amid conflict with Hamas
CM Baghel counterattacks PM Modi's remark on Mahadev App Case
play icon3:31
CM Baghel counterattacks PM Modi's remark on Mahadev App Case
PM Modi makes huge remark against Bhupesh Baghel over Mahadev App Case
play icon10:41
PM Modi makes huge remark against Bhupesh Baghel over Mahadev App Case
PM Modi attacks Opposition while addressing rally in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur
play icon20:52
PM Modi attacks Opposition while addressing rally in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur
Voting Underway for Assembly Elections in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram
play icon6:9
Voting Underway for Assembly Elections in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram
odd even rule in delhi,gopal rai on odd even rule,Air pollution,air pollution 2023,Delhi pollution,delhi pollution news today,delhi pollution news,delhi pollution today,Air pollution in Delhi,air pollution in delhi 2023,Pollution,Pollution in Delhi,Delhi AQI,delhi aqi today,delhi aqi news,delhi aqi level,Delhi air quality,Delhi air quality index,delhi air quality today,delhi air quality news,Air quality index,air quality,AQI,AQI Delhi,breaking,Trending,