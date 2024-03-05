trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727647
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Government brings Chakshu Portal to curb Cyber Crime

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
Follow Us
Government takes big step to curb Cyber Crime. The government has created Chakshu portal which will crack down on fraud calls and help in catching cyber fraudsters.

All Videos

UP Board president Renuka Mishra removed in Paper Leak Case
Play Icon03:39
UP Board president Renuka Mishra removed in Paper Leak Case
Ravi Shankar Prasad attacks Rahul Gandhi over Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Play Icon03:53
Ravi Shankar Prasad attacks Rahul Gandhi over Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Arjun Modhwadia Joins BJP
Play Icon02:56
Arjun Modhwadia Joins BJP
Congress MP Rajesh Kumar Mishra Officially Joins BJP In Delhi
Play Icon00:49
Congress MP Rajesh Kumar Mishra Officially Joins BJP In Delhi
PM Modi hits back at Lalu Prasad Yadav at Telangana Rally
Play Icon14:53
PM Modi hits back at Lalu Prasad Yadav at Telangana Rally

Trending Videos

UP Board president Renuka Mishra removed in Paper Leak Case
play icon3:39
UP Board president Renuka Mishra removed in Paper Leak Case
Ravi Shankar Prasad attacks Rahul Gandhi over Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
play icon3:53
Ravi Shankar Prasad attacks Rahul Gandhi over Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Arjun Modhwadia Joins BJP
play icon2:56
Arjun Modhwadia Joins BJP
Congress MP Rajesh Kumar Mishra Officially Joins BJP In Delhi
play icon0:49
Congress MP Rajesh Kumar Mishra Officially Joins BJP In Delhi
PM Modi hits back at Lalu Prasad Yadav at Telangana Rally
play icon14:53
PM Modi hits back at Lalu Prasad Yadav at Telangana Rally