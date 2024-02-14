trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721137
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Government should take farmers' demands seriously', says Mayawati

|Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 11:54 AM IST
Follow Us
Farmers Protest 2024 Update: Today is the second day of Kisan March. Meanwhile, strong concrete slabs have been installed on the Tikri border to stop the farmers. At the same time, Mayawati's statement has also come on the farmers' movement.

All Videos

Rajya Sabha Election Candidate: Know full details about second list of BJP
Play Icon02:33
Rajya Sabha Election Candidate: Know full details about second list of BJP
'PM Modi's visit will give new dimensions to our relations with Qatar', says Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra
Play Icon03:16
'PM Modi's visit will give new dimensions to our relations with Qatar', says Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra
Ahlan Modi' Event Abu Dhabi: Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra Unveils PM Modi's Gratitude And Temple Inauguration
Play Icon00:33
Ahlan Modi' Event Abu Dhabi: Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra Unveils PM Modi's Gratitude And Temple Inauguration
Farmers' Protest Security: Navigating Day 2 at Singhu Border
Play Icon00:42
Farmers' Protest Security: Navigating Day 2 at Singhu Border
Israel Hamas War Update: Video of Hamas' Top Commander Surfaces
Play Icon00:56
Israel Hamas War Update: Video of Hamas' Top Commander Surfaces

Trending Videos

Rajya Sabha Election Candidate: Know full details about second list of BJP
play icon2:33
Rajya Sabha Election Candidate: Know full details about second list of BJP
'PM Modi's visit will give new dimensions to our relations with Qatar', says Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra
play icon3:16
'PM Modi's visit will give new dimensions to our relations with Qatar', says Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra
Ahlan Modi' Event Abu Dhabi: Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra Unveils PM Modi's Gratitude And Temple Inauguration
play icon0:33
Ahlan Modi' Event Abu Dhabi: Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra Unveils PM Modi's Gratitude And Temple Inauguration
Farmers' Protest Security: Navigating Day 2 at Singhu Border
play icon0:42
Farmers' Protest Security: Navigating Day 2 at Singhu Border
Israel Hamas War Update: Video of Hamas' Top Commander Surfaces
play icon0:56
Israel Hamas War Update: Video of Hamas' Top Commander Surfaces