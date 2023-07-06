trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631521
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Government's big step on Uniform Civil Code, formation of GoM, responsibility assigned to 4 ministers

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
An informal GoM has been constituted on UCC. The team has been formed under the leadership of Kiren Rijiju. The names of G Kishan Reddy, Smriti Irani are also included in this.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

NDMC removes posters, hoardings of NCP founder Sharad Pawar
play icon1:45
NDMC removes posters, hoardings of NCP founder Sharad Pawar
Sharad Pawar leaves his residence in Mumbai to attend National Executive Meeting in Delhi
play icon1:4
Sharad Pawar leaves his residence in Mumbai to attend National Executive Meeting in Delhi
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Eknath Shinde's chair in danger!
play icon3:35
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Eknath Shinde's chair in danger!
PFI active member Munir Alam arrested from Muzaffarnagar
play icon1:50
PFI active member Munir Alam arrested from Muzaffarnagar
J&K: Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from Nepal receive warm welcome in Kathua
play icon2:3
J&K: Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from Nepal receive warm welcome in Kathua
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

NDMC removes posters, hoardings of NCP founder Sharad Pawar
play icon1:45
NDMC removes posters, hoardings of NCP founder Sharad Pawar
Sharad Pawar leaves his residence in Mumbai to attend National Executive Meeting in Delhi
play icon1:4
Sharad Pawar leaves his residence in Mumbai to attend National Executive Meeting in Delhi
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Eknath Shinde's chair in danger!
play icon3:35
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Eknath Shinde's chair in danger!
PFI active member Munir Alam arrested from Muzaffarnagar
play icon1:50
PFI active member Munir Alam arrested from Muzaffarnagar
J&K: Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from Nepal receive warm welcome in Kathua
play icon2:3
J&K: Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from Nepal receive warm welcome in Kathua
Constitution,reservation on promotion of sc st,constitutional provisions on reservation,law notes on reservation,india on reservation,reservation of rights,supreme court on reservation in promotion,supreme court judgement on reservation,relevance of erservation,what is united church of christ,Law of attraction,Secretary of State,United Church of Christ,m nagraj vs union of india,united church of christ history,reservations,Reservation system,