Govt can't demolish properties or act as judge - SC on bulldozer action

| Updated: Nov 13, 2024, 01:00 PM IST

Supreme Court on Bulldozer Action: A big comment of the Supreme Court has come out on the bulldozer action. The court has said that bulldozers cannot be run on the construction of the culprit or the accused without legal process. Along with this, the court has also reprimanded those officers who were carrying out the bulldozer action by taking the law in their hands.