Govt convenes All Party Meeting ahead of budget session

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 07:22 AM IST
The central government has called an all-party meeting on Tuesday, a day before the start of the budget session of Parliament. In this all-party meeting, the government will appeal to all political parties for cooperation for the smooth conduct of the upcoming budget session.

