Great victory for Chennai Super Kings

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 09:14 AM IST
IPL CSK Vs GT 2023: Once again Mahendra Singh Dhoni became Bahubali in IPL. In the final match of IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings won in a banging fashion. With this, CSK won the fifth IPL title. In this report, know how Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja won the final match of IPL.

