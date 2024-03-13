NewsVideos
Greater Noida Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Dhabas, Eight Fire Tenders Respond

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 09:55 AM IST
Breaking News: A significant fire erupted in Bisrakh Police station area of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, engulfing multiple dhabas, believed to be triggered by a short circuit. Presently, eight fire tenders are on the scene, actively engaged in firefighting operations.

