Greece: This is how the Indian Community Welcomes PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
PM Modi Greece Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a one-day visit to Greece today. PM Modi meets Indian community in Greece. PM Modi was given a grand welcome by the people of the Indian community in Greece outside the hotel. Prime Minister Modi will meet the President and PM of Greece. During this, many issues including defence, investment will be discussed.
