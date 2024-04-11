Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

GT Vs RR: Gujarat defeated Rajasthan in a thrilling match

Sonam|Updated: Apr 11, 2024, 12:12 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
GT Vs RR : In the match played between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, Gujarat Titans won by 3 wickets. Earlier, while batting, Rajasthan Royals had given a target of 197 runs to win.

All Videos

DNA: Why does Nepal want to become a Hindu nation?
Play Icon13:57
DNA: Why does Nepal want to become a Hindu nation?
DNA: Analysis of Power of 'Touch'
Play Icon09:01
DNA: Analysis of Power of 'Touch'
DNA: Tejashwi Yadav reacts to BJP's attacks over 'fish' video
Play Icon06:28
DNA: Tejashwi Yadav reacts to BJP's attacks over 'fish' video
DNA: Shocking report of AIIMS on children's diapers
Play Icon05:26
DNA: Shocking report of AIIMS on children's diapers
Rajneeti: BJP attacks Tejashwi Yadav Over Fish Meal Video
Play Icon17:43
Rajneeti: BJP attacks Tejashwi Yadav Over Fish Meal Video

Trending Videos

DNA: Why does Nepal want to become a Hindu nation?
play icon13:57
DNA: Why does Nepal want to become a Hindu nation?
DNA: Analysis of Power of 'Touch'
play icon9:1
DNA: Analysis of Power of 'Touch'
DNA: Tejashwi Yadav reacts to BJP's attacks over 'fish' video
play icon6:28
DNA: Tejashwi Yadav reacts to BJP's attacks over 'fish' video
DNA: Shocking report of AIIMS on children's diapers
play icon5:26
DNA: Shocking report of AIIMS on children's diapers
Rajneeti: BJP attacks Tejashwi Yadav Over Fish Meal Video
play icon17:43
Rajneeti: BJP attacks Tejashwi Yadav Over Fish Meal Video