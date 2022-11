Gujarat: Asaduddin Owaisi and Rahul Gandhi accuse BJP on Morbi bridge collapse

Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 02:40 PM IST

While addressing public rally in Gujarat on November 21, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for not taking any action against those responsible for Morbi bridge collapse.