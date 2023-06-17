NewsVideos
videoDetails

Gujarat: Cops injured during protest against anti-encroachment drive in Junagadh

|Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
A stone-pelting incident took place between Gujarat Police and a mob protesting against the anti-encroachment drive in Gujarat’s Junagadh on June 16. During the clash, several cops sustained injuries. Further investigation is underway.

All Videos

Adipurush Breaking: Hindu Sena files petition in Delhi High Court regarding Aadipurush
play icon1:31
Adipurush Breaking: Hindu Sena files petition in Delhi High Court regarding Aadipurush
Uproar over Adipurush's dialogue, protests are being seen across the country
play icon5:35
Uproar over Adipurush's dialogue, protests are being seen across the country
CHAMBA MURDER: Chamba boiled over Manohar's brutal murder, people took to the streets
play icon9:3
CHAMBA MURDER: Chamba boiled over Manohar's brutal murder, people took to the streets
Bengal Violence: Stir after 50 bombs were found near the school in Birbhum's Bolpur
play icon0:58
Bengal Violence: Stir after 50 bombs were found near the school in Birbhum's Bolpur
Violence continues in West Bengal, 50 bombs found in Birbhum
play icon6:21
Violence continues in West Bengal, 50 bombs found in Birbhum

Trending Videos

Adipurush Breaking: Hindu Sena files petition in Delhi High Court regarding Aadipurush
play icon1:31
Adipurush Breaking: Hindu Sena files petition in Delhi High Court regarding Aadipurush
Uproar over Adipurush's dialogue, protests are being seen across the country
play icon5:35
Uproar over Adipurush's dialogue, protests are being seen across the country
CHAMBA MURDER: Chamba boiled over Manohar's brutal murder, people took to the streets
play icon9:3
CHAMBA MURDER: Chamba boiled over Manohar's brutal murder, people took to the streets
Bengal Violence: Stir after 50 bombs were found near the school in Birbhum's Bolpur
play icon0:58
Bengal Violence: Stir after 50 bombs were found near the school in Birbhum's Bolpur
Violence continues in West Bengal, 50 bombs found in Birbhum
play icon6:21
Violence continues in West Bengal, 50 bombs found in Birbhum