Gujarat Election Dates Announced: Voting on 1st and 5th December; results 3 days later

| Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 01:42 PM IST

All eyes are set on the Election Commission of India (ECI) as it will announce the schedule of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday at 12 pm. Earlier this month, the poll panel announced the date for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. The hill state will vote on November 12 and the counting will take place on December 8.