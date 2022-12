Gujarat Elections: Hardik Patel says this is not a normal elections it'll decide 25 years of Gujarat

| Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 09:13 AM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Viramgam Assembly constituency Hardik Patel on Thursday said BJP has met people's expectations in Gujarat. He said people voted for his party as it did "good governance" in the state.