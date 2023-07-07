trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632086
Gujarat HC Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's Stay Plea Against Conviction

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 01:35 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi had moved the Gujarat High Court on April 25 challenging the Surat sessions court order which declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case.
