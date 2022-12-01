NewsVideos

Gujarat: India's mini African village, gets first time opportunity to vote in their own tribal booth

|Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 06:10 PM IST
Jambur is India’s mini African village. Its habitants migrated from Africa years ago. The people here belong to the Siddi community. This Gujarat Assembly Polls India’s mini African village is getting the opportunity to give vote in their own special tribal booth. People are happy with the development but state that work still needs to be done in the village. This time they even have their own independent contestant standing in the election.

All Videos

Inflammation a significant factor contributing to Alzheimer's disease: Research
Inflammation a significant factor contributing to Alzheimer's disease: Research
Maharashtra: MoU signed between Maharashtra govt and Canadian govt
Maharashtra: MoU signed between Maharashtra govt and Canadian govt
Gujarat's 10,000 centurion voters Gujarat all set to celebrate festival of democracy
Gujarat's 10,000 centurion voters Gujarat all set to celebrate festival of democracy
Janhvi Kapoor gives major fashion goals at Mumbai airport
Janhvi Kapoor gives major fashion goals at Mumbai airport
People who don't speak English well often ask friends, family: Research
People who don't speak English well often ask friends, family: Research

Trending Videos

Inflammation a significant factor contributing to Alzheimer's disease: Research
Maharashtra: MoU signed between Maharashtra govt and Canadian govt
Gujarat's 10,000 centurion voters Gujarat all set to celebrate festival of democracy
Janhvi Kapoor gives major fashion goals at Mumbai airport
People who don't speak English well often ask friends, family: Research