Gujarat: India's mini African village, gets first time opportunity to vote in their own tribal booth

| Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 06:10 PM IST

Jambur is India’s mini African village. Its habitants migrated from Africa years ago. The people here belong to the Siddi community. This Gujarat Assembly Polls India’s mini African village is getting the opportunity to give vote in their own special tribal booth. People are happy with the development but state that work still needs to be done in the village. This time they even have their own independent contestant standing in the election.