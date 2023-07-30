trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642354
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out at Rajasthan Hospitals in Ahmedabad

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
A massive fire broke out at Rajasthan Hospitals in Ahmedabad on July 30. 20-25 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Police personnel were also present on the spot. Chief Fire Officer Jayesh Khadiya informed, “In the second basement of Rajasthan Hospital, a fire broke out. We received a call at around 4:30 am. We sent 5 fire tenders earlier. Additional Chief Officer is here with me. The renovation was going on in the second hospital. No casualty has been reported. The patients are also being shifted now. Right now, there are 20-25 fire tenders present at the spot. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.”

All Videos

Telangana: Godavari River flows above danger mark in Bhadrachalam
play icon1:37
Telangana: Godavari River flows above danger mark in Bhadrachalam
Manipur: Opposition MPs of I.N.D.I.A visits Ideal College Relief camp in Imphal
play icon1:20
Manipur: Opposition MPs of I.N.D.I.A visits Ideal College Relief camp in Imphal
Delhi: Clash breaks out during Muharram procession in Nangloi area
play icon1:15
Delhi: Clash breaks out during Muharram procession in Nangloi area
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh captured on a movie date in Mumbai
play icon0:51
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh captured on a movie date in Mumbai
Manipur Breaking: Big disclosure on Manipur violence, China gave arms to militants
play icon2:11
Manipur Breaking: Big disclosure on Manipur violence, China gave arms to militants

Trending Videos

Telangana: Godavari River flows above danger mark in Bhadrachalam
play icon1:37
Telangana: Godavari River flows above danger mark in Bhadrachalam
Manipur: Opposition MPs of I.N.D.I.A visits Ideal College Relief camp in Imphal
play icon1:20
Manipur: Opposition MPs of I.N.D.I.A visits Ideal College Relief camp in Imphal
Delhi: Clash breaks out during Muharram procession in Nangloi area
play icon1:15
Delhi: Clash breaks out during Muharram procession in Nangloi area
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh captured on a movie date in Mumbai
play icon0:51
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh captured on a movie date in Mumbai
Manipur Breaking: Big disclosure on Manipur violence, China gave arms to militants
play icon2:11
Manipur Breaking: Big disclosure on Manipur violence, China gave arms to militants