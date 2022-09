Gujarat: People practice ‘Garba’ in Surat ahead of ‘Navaratri’ celebrations

| Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

People practiced ‘Garba’ on September 21 for the upcoming ‘Navaratri’ festival in Surat, Gujarat. Traditionally the dance is performed during the ‘Durga Pooja’ celebrations. The fast beats and vibrance of the dance adds up to the Navaratri celebrations.