Gujarat: PM Modi participates in National Unity Day programme in Kevadia

| Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 05:20 PM IST

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31 participated in the National Unity Day programme in Kevadia, Gujarat. Sardar Patel was the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of India from 1947 to 1950.