Gujarat Police Arrested Maulana Abu Bakar For Plotting To Kill Nupur Sharma

|Updated: May 05, 2024, 02:36 PM IST
Surat Crime Branch police has arrested Maulana Abu Bakr for conspiring to murder prominent Hindu leaders of the country. He had threatened many big Hindu leaders including Nupur Sharma. It is being told that he had connections with masters from Pakistan.

