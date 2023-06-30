trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2628970
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Gujarat's situation detoriates due to heavy rain

|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 03:11 PM IST
Monsoon 2023: This year the monsoon is turning out to be a disaster. The flood situation is getting worse in many parts of the country. Very bad condition in Gujarat's Navsari due to heavy rains. The fire brigade rescued four people.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Uttarakhand draft ready over Uniform Civil Code
play icon6:17
Uttarakhand draft ready over Uniform Civil Code
From the land of Rajasthan, Amit Shah opened everyone's secrets from Congress, AAP to TMC, RJD!
play icon10:58
From the land of Rajasthan, Amit Shah opened everyone's secrets from Congress, AAP to TMC, RJD!
Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg: Who would triumph in the cage fight?
play icon1:44
 Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg: Who would triumph in the cage fight?
UCC Row: Draft of Uniform Civil Code is ready in Uttarakhand, expert committee announced this
play icon6:43
UCC Row: Draft of Uniform Civil Code is ready in Uttarakhand, expert committee announced this
Breaking News Today LIVE: PM Modi said - India's discussion everywhere, the demand of our youth increased
play icon23:25
Breaking News Today LIVE: PM Modi said - India's discussion everywhere, the demand of our youth increased
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Uttarakhand draft ready over Uniform Civil Code
play icon6:17
Uttarakhand draft ready over Uniform Civil Code
From the land of Rajasthan, Amit Shah opened everyone's secrets from Congress, AAP to TMC, RJD!
play icon10:58
From the land of Rajasthan, Amit Shah opened everyone's secrets from Congress, AAP to TMC, RJD!
Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg: Who would triumph in the cage fight?
play icon1:44
Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg: Who would triumph in the cage fight?
UCC Row: Draft of Uniform Civil Code is ready in Uttarakhand, expert committee announced this
play icon6:43
UCC Row: Draft of Uniform Civil Code is ready in Uttarakhand, expert committee announced this
Breaking News Today LIVE: PM Modi said - India's discussion everywhere, the demand of our youth increased
play icon23:25
Breaking News Today LIVE: PM Modi said - India's discussion everywhere, the demand of our youth increased
monsoon 2023,Gujarat,cyclone biparjoy 2023,Gujarat News,Gujarat cyclone,Gujarat weather,Gujarat floods,Gujarat flood,Gujarat rain,gujarat flood news,gujarat rain news today in gujarati,cyclone biparjoy gujarat,gujarat flood 2022,floods in Gujarat,gujarat floods visuals,flood in gujarat 2022,flood,flood in gujarat,gujarat weather news today,gujarat weather news,gujarat flood news today,gujarat weather report,gujarat weather update,assam flood 2023,