Gun Violence: Fourth of July Celebration disrupted by a mass shooting, 6 killed

Six people were killed and dozens wounded when a man with a high-powered rifle opened fire from a rooftop at a Fourth of July parade on July 4. This is what Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker had to say.

| Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 04:20 PM IST

