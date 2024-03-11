NewsVideos
videoDetails

Gurugram Gets Ready For PM Modi's Visit and Dwarka Expressway Inauguration

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 10:30 AM IST
Follow Us
Breaking News: Gurugram is getting ready to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to inaugurate the Dwarka Expressway today, marking a significant event for the region.

All Videos

Rajouri Garden-Tilak Nagar: FIR Registered And 4 Arrested After Scuffle With Police.
Play Icon01:02
Rajouri Garden-Tilak Nagar: FIR Registered And 4 Arrested After Scuffle With Police.
Haryana Car Accident: Six People Died, Six Injured In Rewari Last Night
Play Icon00:34
Haryana Car Accident: Six People Died, Six Injured In Rewari Last Night
DTC Bus Incident In Delhi: Heavy Smoke On Janpath Road
Play Icon00:40
DTC Bus Incident In Delhi: Heavy Smoke On Janpath Road
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Shahabuddin Wife Hena Shahab Will Fight Against Rjd Party Candidate as Independent
Play Icon01:33
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Shahabuddin Wife Hena Shahab Will Fight Against Rjd Party Candidate as Independent
PM Modi to Inaugurate Haryana Phase of Dwarka Expressway today
Play Icon02:32
PM Modi to Inaugurate Haryana Phase of Dwarka Expressway today

Trending Videos

Rajouri Garden-Tilak Nagar: FIR Registered And 4 Arrested After Scuffle With Police.
play icon1:2
Rajouri Garden-Tilak Nagar: FIR Registered And 4 Arrested After Scuffle With Police.
Haryana Car Accident: Six People Died, Six Injured In Rewari Last Night
play icon0:34
Haryana Car Accident: Six People Died, Six Injured In Rewari Last Night
DTC Bus Incident In Delhi: Heavy Smoke On Janpath Road
play icon0:40
DTC Bus Incident In Delhi: Heavy Smoke On Janpath Road
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Shahabuddin Wife Hena Shahab Will Fight Against Rjd Party Candidate as Independent
play icon1:33
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Shahabuddin Wife Hena Shahab Will Fight Against Rjd Party Candidate as Independent
PM Modi to Inaugurate Haryana Phase of Dwarka Expressway today
play icon2:32
PM Modi to Inaugurate Haryana Phase of Dwarka Expressway today