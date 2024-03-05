trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727680
Gurugram Restaurant Manager Arrested: Faces Charges Following Poisan Mouth Freshener Incident

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 05:40 PM IST
Gurugram Police take restaurant manager Gagandeep to the district court after his arrest. The action follows an incident on March 2, where five individuals were hospitalized after consuming a mouth freshener from the restaurant.

