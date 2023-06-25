NewsVideos
Gurugram's Waterlogging Caused Traffic Snarls In Several Areas

|Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
Traffic congestion and waterlogging were reported from several areas in Gurugram after the city received heavy rainfall on June 25. Notably, the monsoon hit several parts of the country a few days back, giving people relief from the scorching heat.

