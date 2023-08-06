trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645449
Gyanvapi ASI survey update: Mahadev was seen opening the dome-basement door, people folded hands on seeing it!

|Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 05:34 PM IST
Today, on the third day of ASI's survey in Gyanvapi, the survey of the area of ​​the dome was done, this time the survey of the entire campus is being done except for the Vajukhana. Tell that ASI is also using radar technology in the survey of Gyanvapi. After the second day's survey, the Hindu side claims that Hindu symbols and broken idols of deities have been found in the premises.

Amroha Breaking: BSP MP and BJP MLC clash in Amroha over chanting of Bharat Mata Ki Jai
play icon1:24
Amroha Breaking: BSP MP and BJP MLC clash in Amroha over chanting of Bharat Mata Ki Jai
Pakistan Train Accident: Big accident in Nawabshah of Pakistan, 7-8 bogies of train derailed
play icon1:30
Pakistan Train Accident: Big accident in Nawabshah of Pakistan, 7-8 bogies of train derailed
Love Birds Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Posed For Paparazzi In Mumbai
play icon0:34
Love Birds Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Posed For Paparazzi In Mumbai
It's Family Time For Riteish And Genelia Deshmukh!
play icon1:1
It's Family Time For Riteish And Genelia Deshmukh!
Amit Shah meets Jayant Patil in Pune
play icon4:58
Amit Shah meets Jayant Patil in Pune

