Gyanvapi Case: 'Big win for Hindu side', says Vishnu Shankar Jain

Sonam|Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 06:22 PM IST
Gyanvapi Case Latest Update: Big news is coming out in Gyanvapi case. The court has given permission for puja. Today the court has given a big verdict in the case of Vyas ji's Tehkhana in the Gyanvapi case. The court has accepted the demand of worship in the basement of Vyas ji.

