Gyanvapi Case: Exclusive Interview of Vishnu Shankar Jain

Sonam|Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 02:12 AM IST
Vishnu Shankar Jain on Gyanvapi: After the order of the District Court of Varanasi, worship has been started in Vyas ji tehkhana present in the Gyanvapi complex. At midnight, the district administration started the puja amid heavy security arrangements. Video and pictures of the puja that started in the basement after three decades also surfaced. Vishnu Shankar Jain has made a big revelation on Zee News on Gyanvapi.

