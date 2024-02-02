trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716763
Gyanvapi Case: Hindus Pray in Gyanvapi basement after 30 years

Sonam|Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 02:18 AM IST
Only yesterday the court of Kashi had given permission for puja in the basement of Vyasji below Gyanvapi… and last night itself the first puja took place. ..This puja started after 30 years. ..Watch xclusive pictures from inside the same basement.

