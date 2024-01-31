trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716289
Gyanvapi Case Latest Update: 'This decision has come from the court...', says Ashutosh Vyas

|Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 11:20 PM IST
Gyanvapi Case Latest Update: Ashutosh Vyas has given a big statement in the Gyanvapi Puja case. Ashutosh Vyas belongs to the family which has been given permission to worship in the Gyanvapi basement. The District Court of Varanasi has given permission to the Hindu side to the Vyas family to worship in the Vyas Ji basement of Gyanvapi. The Vyas family will now be able to worship in the basement. Somnath Vyas's family was worshiping in the basement till 1993. After 1993, worship in the basement was stopped on the orders of the then state government. On the decision of puja in Gyanvapi, the Muslim side has said that it will challenge it in the High Court. There is no idol in the temple.

