trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716104
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Gyanvapi Case Latest Update: 'We are extremely disappointed by this decision of court',says Maulana Firangi

|Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 05:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Gyanvapi Case Latest Update: Statement of Maulana Firangi Mahali has come to light in the Gyanvapi case. Maulana has said that he will go to the Upper Court against the order to perform puja. Today the court has given a big verdict in the case of Vyas ji's basement in the Gyanvapi case. The court has accepted the demand of worship in the basement of Vyas ji.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Insane Chips Stuffed Inside Paratha Impresses Online
Play Icon0:38
VIRAL VIDEO: Insane Chips Stuffed Inside Paratha Impresses Online
Gyanvapi Case latest update: Court allows Hindu side to offer prayers at Vyas Ji Tehkhana
Play Icon2:53
Gyanvapi Case latest update: Court allows Hindu side to offer prayers at Vyas Ji Tehkhana
Hindu Side Celebrates as Court Grants Permission for Puja in 'Vyas Ka Tekhana'
Play Icon0:43
Hindu Side Celebrates as Court Grants Permission for Puja in 'Vyas Ka Tekhana'
VIRAL VIDEO: Ladakh Shepherds Brave Standoff with Chinese Soldiers, Earns Global Respect and Support
Play Icon1:6
 VIRAL VIDEO: Ladakh Shepherds Brave Standoff with Chinese Soldiers, Earns Global Respect and Support
VIRAL VIDEO: Street Artist Creates Stunning Colosseum Art on Apple MacBook, Internet Hails it as a
Play Icon1:43
 VIRAL VIDEO: Street Artist Creates Stunning Colosseum Art on Apple MacBook, Internet Hails it as a "Creative Marvel"

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Insane Chips Stuffed Inside Paratha Impresses Online
play icon0:38
VIRAL VIDEO: Insane Chips Stuffed Inside Paratha Impresses Online
Gyanvapi Case latest update: Court allows Hindu side to offer prayers at Vyas Ji Tehkhana
play icon2:53
Gyanvapi Case latest update: Court allows Hindu side to offer prayers at Vyas Ji Tehkhana
Hindu Side Celebrates as Court Grants Permission for Puja in 'Vyas Ka Tekhana'
play icon0:43
Hindu Side Celebrates as Court Grants Permission for Puja in 'Vyas Ka Tekhana'
VIRAL VIDEO: Ladakh Shepherds Brave Standoff with Chinese Soldiers, Earns Global Respect and Support
play icon1:6
VIRAL VIDEO: Ladakh Shepherds Brave Standoff with Chinese Soldiers, Earns Global Respect and Support
VIRAL VIDEO: Street Artist Creates Stunning Colosseum Art on Apple MacBook, Internet Hails it as a
play icon1:43
VIRAL VIDEO: Street Artist Creates Stunning Colosseum Art on Apple MacBook, Internet Hails it as a "Creative Marvel"