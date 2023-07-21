trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638547
Gyanvapi Case Live Updates: Turning point for 100 crore Hindus, says Hindu side petitioner

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 08:16 PM IST
Gyanvapi Case Live Updates: The decision of the Varanasi court on the Gyanvapi case has given a big victory to the Hindu side. After which Hindu party Sohanlal Arya has spoken to Zee Media. He told that the movement at Gyanvapi was going on since 1984.
