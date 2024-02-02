trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716761
Gyanvapi Case: Masjid committee moves HC against Varanasi court's order

Sonam|Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 02:14 AM IST
Deshhit: The puja has started in the Gyanvapi complex.. The people of Varanasi were waiting for this moment for the last 3 decades.. Those who reached Vishwanath temple today for darshan, their happiness knew no bounds. But the court order is also being opposed in Kashi.. That is why heavy forces are deployed in the entire area.

Gyanvapi Case: Exclusive Interview of Vishnu Shankar Jain
Gyanvapi Case: Exclusive Interview of Vishnu Shankar Jain
