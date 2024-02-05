trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2717990
Gyanvapi Case Update: Hindu side files new petition for ASI Survey Tehkhana

Feb 05, 2024
Gyanvapi Case Update: Big news of this time in Gyanvapi case. Today, another petition in this matter was filed in the District Judge's court on behalf of the Hindu side. In this petition, a demand has been made to open the secret cellars of Gyanvapi and survey it from ASI.

